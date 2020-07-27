Giovanni Parlato

Surrounded by his cherished family, Giovanni peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Maria for more than 63 years. Loving father to Luciana (Anthony) Sienna, and Loretta (Angelo) Morreale. Devoted nonno to Salvatore (Amanda), Sarah, Vincent, Christina (John). Will be sadly missed by many relatives in Italy. He is also survived by his sister Teresa (Saverino). Dear brother-in-law of Atilia, Renata, and Milena (Ernesto).Giovanni's greatest passion in life was enjoying time with his family and he will be fondly remembered as an avid gardener, passionate soccer fan, and competitive card and bocce player. He was a founding member of the Vicentini Nel Mondo group, proud member of Associazione Nazionale Alpini-Sezione di Hamilton, and former member of the Venetian Club. Giovanni was loved and respected by all who knew him and called him a friend. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton St, E Hamilton) on Monday July 27th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church (165 Prospect St N, Hamilton) on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Same restrictions will apply at Church in addition to a 50 person max capacity. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre, Burlington. Donations made to Heart & Stroke or St. Anthony's Church would be appreciated by the family. Sei sempre con noi... Sempre nel nostro cuore