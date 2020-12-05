Peacefully at home in his ninety-fifth year. Born April 25, 1926 in Casentino, Province of L'Aquila, Italy and emigrated to Canada in 1954. Pre-deceased by his wife of 66 years, Liliana, in 2015. He is survived by his daughter Christine Stevenson (Stew) and son Carl Ricciuti (Charlotte). Also, by grandchildren Jennifer, Christopher, and Lisa and great-grandchildren Owen and Cole as well as many nieces and nephews. Giovanni was a proud member of BACU Local 1 in Hamilton for more than 60 years. In recent years he greatly enjoyed and was thankful for the camaraderie of the folks at the Chedoke and Trieste Bocce clubs. Due to COVID restrictions private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca