Giovanni SFERRAZZA

Giovanni SFERRAZZA Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Gioacchina for 75 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lilla and Sam Agro, Maria Sferrazza, and Angela and Ricardo Piccini. Cherished nonno of Angelo (Ilda) Agro, Leonora (Stefano) Girgenti, Christopher (Danielle) Piccini, and Matthew (Erin) Piccini. Dearest bisnonno of Lucas, Jessica, Jenavieve, Charles, Isabella, and Joshua. Loving son of the late Angelo and Maria Sferrazza and son-in-law of the late Alfonso and Cosima Conti. Predeceased by his special zia Giuseppina and zio Calogero Mattina. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Stefana and Alfonso Chiodo, the late Rosa and Angelo Agro, the late Calogero, the late Alfonso and surviving Pina, the late Salvatore and Antonia, the late Giuseppe and surviving Rosa, Carmelo and the late Alfonsa and his partner Ada Damiani, the late Luigi and Gayleen and his surviving wife Teresa, Maria and Giuseppe La Mantia, the late Nazzarena and Nicolo Vitello, and the late Giuseppe and surviving Lilla Conti. Giovanni leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Belgium. Giovanni was the proud owner of John's Barber Shop in Westdale for 40 years. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends and he will be greatly missed. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Vigil prayers Monday at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Charles Garnier Church, 129 Hughson St. S., on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Sempre nei nostre cuori
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
