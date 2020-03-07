|
The family of the late Giovanni Sferrazza would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, floral arrangements, Mass cards and charitable donations in memory of Giovanni. Your acts of kindness in the recent loss of our beloved husband, father and Nonno were greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Father Saju and St. Charles Garnier Church for a lovely funeral mass, to all the talented and professional staff of Friscolanti Funeral Home for all their guidance and compassion and to Dr. Dao, the Personal Support Workers who came to the home, the doctors and staff at Juravinski Hospital for the great care Giovanni received. "Dear husband, father and Nonno, you will always be in our hearts" From his wife Gioacchina and daughters Maria Sferrazza, Lilla and Sam Agro, Angela and Ricardo Piccini and families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020