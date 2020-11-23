Together again, Giovanni joined his beloved wife Francesca (2018) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He will be sadly missed by; sons Sandro and Roberto (Donna); grandchildren Taylor and Santino; siblings Vittorio, Nella, Angelina, Francesco and Antonio; nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family. A long-time, loyal employee of Dofasco, Giovanni was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with his family. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca