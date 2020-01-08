|
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of John in his 85th year at his home on January 6, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Concetta (nee Spadano). Loving father to John, Lisa Garofalo (Chris) and Lori Salvo (John). He was a proud nonno to Alyssa, Cierra, Jacob, Drake, Austin, Jack and Sophia. Dear brother to Nick (the late Anna) and Peter (Cathy) and brother-in-law to Carmen (Giulia), Italo (Anna) and the late Elisa (Mario) and the late Lina (Peppino). He will be dearly missed by his dear friend and companion, Connie Librobuono and also by all his extended family and close friends. John was a dedicated employee for The City of Hamilton for 35 years. He was an avid gardener, winning multiple Trillium Awards. John also loved cooking, traveling and his homemade vino. John's family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Chruch, 50 Brucedale Ave. E. on Friday, January 10th at 10:30 a.m. with entombment following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke or to the would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com