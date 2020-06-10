A devoted wife, mother and nonna; Giovannina passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Santino. Loving mother of Anna Maria DiPietro (the late Vincent) and Antonio Petrone (Lina). Cherished nonna of Andy DiPietro (Paula), Santino Petrone, Stefania DiPietro and Carmen Petrone (Marina). Bis-nonna of Alicia, Dario and Divo DiPietro. Missed also by her many brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, private family services to take place. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.