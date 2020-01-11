|
With deep sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Giuliana on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved and devoted wife of Sante for over 64 years. She will be profoundly missed by her children, Paolo (and wife Pamela), Gino (and wife Linda) and Pam Minichini. Loving and adored nonna of Nicholas, Daniel, Tia, Michael, Julia, Jessica, Brandon, Alessio and Luca. Proud bisnonna of Brooklyn. Dear and cherished sister of Nanda Giangregorio (the late Adriano), Linda Giangregorio (the late Roberto) and Angela Santilli (Tonino). Giuliana is reunited in heaven with her in-laws and her parents, Gino and Elisa Battista. Giuliana will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family in Canada, Italy and the U.S. Giuliana was a selfless woman who always put the needs and happiness of others before her own. Her greatest passion was for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family and always did it with so much love. A special thank you to Dr. Staibano for his care over the years, and to all of the dedicated staff at the Clarion Nursing Home for their support, care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020