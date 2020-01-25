Home

It is with heavy hearts the family announces Giuliano's passing at Juravinski Hospital on January 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Corvaro) for 53 years. Loving father of Robert, Tony, Louie and Paula. Predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Maria and sister Luigina, his in-laws Mario and Domenica Corvaro. Survived by his aunt Angela (Lina), brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Carmela Corvaro, nephews and nieces Mario and Elaine, Tony and Sarah and their children Rylan and Jazmin. He had many cousins in Canada and Italy. Giuliano immigrated to Canada in 1965. He worked at Stelco for 38 years. He enjoyed gardening, watching football and soccer games. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. with Prayers at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Parish (Queenston and Parkdale) on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in Giuliano's memory may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
