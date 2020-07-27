Peacefully at Health Sciences North Hospital, Sudbury, ON Friday, July 24, 2020 at 74 years of age. Beloved wife of Vincenzo Carbone of Elliot Lake. Loving mother of Lorenzo Carbone (Suzanne) and Caterina Giacoboni (Ugo). Cherished Nonna of Caitlyn, Liana, and Olivia. Dear sister of Maria Esposito (the late Ralph) and Philip Minneci (Francine). Predeceased by her mom and dad Francesco and Giuseppa Minneci, sister, the late Antonia Peraino (the late Salvatore) The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the healthcare and frontline providers at Health Sciences North Hospital and to St. Joseph's Healthcare of Sudbury for their exceptional care and compassion. Due to the current global pandemic, Private Funeral Prayers (with immediate family) are being held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, followed by entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pina's memory to Lymphoma Canada, Canadian Cancer Society
, or to the Health Sciences North Hospital, Sudbury, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com