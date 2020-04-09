Home

More Obituaries for Giuseppa ZAMBUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppa ZAMBUTO


1927 - 05
Giuseppa ZAMBUTO Obituary
Giuseppa passed away peacefully on April 7th in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Gaetano Zambuto. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters Ann and her husband Louis Zurini and Maryann and her husband Frank Paletta. Dear Nonna of Mari, Joey, Conrad and Justine Zurini, Cassondra and Cristina Paletta and Bisnonna of Arianna and Andreas Ortiz and Alessandra Zurini. Predeceased by Sisters and Brother Vincenza Amore, Carmella Modica Amore, Francesca Miceli, Maria Miceli, Filippa Salvo Cafumo, and Joseph Miceli. Giuseppa will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Giuseppina Miceli and many nieces and nephews. Our Heartfelt thank you for the compassionate and extraordinary care by the wonderful 3rd floor staff of Amica Stoney Creek, the amazing Bayshore PSW Team, and the dedicated Bayshore Palliative Care Team, Dr. Winemaker and Clarissa Montecastro who ALL lovingly and respectfully took care of Pina during the last mile of her journey on earth. Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, In memory donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society : https://www.alzhn.ca/ or the Juravinski Cancer Centre-Breast Cancer https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020
