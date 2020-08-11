We mourn the sudden passing of Giuseppe Giovinazzo. Beloved partner of Travis Hodichak and his beloved little Lucy. In his 35th year. Beloved son of Susan and Douglas Hood and the late Anthony Giovinazzo. He leaves behind in tremendous grief his sister Tonya Giovinazzo and the late Toni Giovinazzo. Loving grandson to the late Guiseppe and Domenica Giovinazzo, and Mike and Slavka Stublincevic and the late Nancy Stublincevic. Adored, loved and extremely missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Loved and cherished by Brenda and Greg Bird and family, as well as his partners in crime Angel Scime and Kevin Steer, and many beloved friends over the years. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday August 13th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Cremation to follow at a later date.