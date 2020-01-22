|
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Giuseppe on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. He passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord surrounded by his devoted family. Loving husband of Gina, beloved father of Sera (Frank Col) and Milena (Nick Mozzoni) and cherished nonno of Gina Mozzoni. He will be dearly missed by family in Italy and Montreal. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Corpus Christi site, 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020