Giuseppe CIFANI
Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on August 30th, 2020. Loving husband of the late F. Anatolia Cifani. Survived by his sister-in-law Celeste. Predeceased by his siblings and in-laws Dominic and Anna, Alberto, Cesarina and Antonio, Gemma and Camillo, and Antonio. Giuseppe is survived by his many nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for all of their care and compassion.Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Tuesday, September 1st from 4-7 p.m. All guests must wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Wednesday, September d, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. The same restrictions shall apply at church in addition to a capacity limit of 50 persons. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Macassa Lodge or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
