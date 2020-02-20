|
Born March 11, 1938 and with great sadness the family announces his passing on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Juravinksi Hospital, Hamilton, Joe Di Tomaso at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Cirella) for 54 years. Predeceased by his first wife Domenica (nee Canellini), by his parents Raffaele and Maria Concetta Di Tomaso and in-laws Vincenzo and Luisa Cirella. Dear father of Ralph Di Tomaso (Rose), Domenica Oresti (John), Luisa Di Tomaso and Connie Paletta (Remi). Cherished nonno of Joseph, Nicholas, Samantha, Daniella, Juliana and Melissa. Brother of late Pietro (late Felicetta), Antonietta Miniccuci (Domenic), Antonio Di Tomaso (Mafalda), Francesco Di Tomaso (Maria) and Nicolino Di Tomaso (Maria). He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Filomena Cirella, Claudina Ioni and by many nieces and nephews. Joe will be missed by his faithful companion Lola. A special thank you to the doctors and staff of Juravinski Hospital for their kind care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, February 21st from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The funeral service for Joe will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Lung Association and Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020