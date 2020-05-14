It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Giuseppe "Pippo" Giacoboni (aka "The Tank") in his 78th year on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital after a sixteen year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Bruna Giacoboni for 54 years. Loving father to Ugo (Caterina), Stefano (Lisa). Proud grandfather of Liana, Serena, Olivia and Bianca. Missed also by his brother, sister, brother and sister-in-law, nieces and nephews in Italy. Pippo immigrated to Canada on May 22, 1965. He was a dedicated employee of Intermetco for 35 years. Over the years Pippo has made countless lifelong friends. Special thanks to Dr. Allega for taking great care of "Pippo" over the years; no words can express our gratitude for all you have done for him. Thank you also to all the health care and frontline providers at Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospital for your compassionate care during this unprecedented pandemic crisis. You are all hero's! We understand that many family and friends want to pay their respects to Pippo, however, given COVID-19 circumstances and respect to our health care providers, a private family service and entombment at Our Lady of the Angel's Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pippo's memory can be made to Hamilton Health Sciences (Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Research Foundation). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com "Papa/Nonno, you boxed as a young man and you're a true champion going 16 round "years" battling cancer and teaching us never to give up, always have hope and teaching us the importance of family. You kept fighting until the end and will forever inspire us and you will be deeply missed. We love you!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.