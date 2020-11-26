It is with profound sadness and tremendous love in our hearts that we announce the passing of a cherished father, Nonno, brother, uncle and friend at the age of 82 on November 23, 2020. Beloved father of Francesca Grillo (Frank), Christina (Massimo) Iudica and Luisa Grillo. Adored grandchildren Sabrina, Maximillian and Cristian whom he loved so deeply. Pre-deceased by his parents Francesco and Francesca Grillo. Cherished and devoted brother and brother-in-law to Graziella(Vincent) Restivo, Carmelo (Anna) Grillo, Vincenzo (Michele) Grillo, Filippo (Carmen) Grillo and Mariella Grillo. Loving uncle to Lory and the late Robert D'Agostino, Charles (Layla) Restivo and to his nephews and niece in Italy Francesco (Giada), Antonio (Jessica), Davide (Daniele) and Francesca. Great-uncle to Julian (Lindsey), Chloe (Adam), Alicia, Alana, Alessandro and Eleanora. Giuseppe was born in Racalmuto, Sicily and emigrated to Canada in the late 60's. At the age of 18, he took great pride in his craft as a barber for 60 years and continued on until his late 70's. He would be mostly remembered for his time at Campus Barber Shop in West Hamilton where he enjoyed his many clients over the years. He found such joy telling all of his great stories of his younger days alongside the company of his family and friends enjoying his favourite dish Pasta alla Carbonara. His trademark as a house-guest was always a box full of Sam's Cannoli because "Cannoli cures everything". Many thanks for the love, support and amazing care he received at Extendicare Long Term Care Facility. We love you so much Daddy and always will. We are grateful for the time you shared with us and the unconditional love you gave. It was our privilege and honour to have known you, love you and been loved by you. A private ceremony was held with his immediate family.