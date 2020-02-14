|
|
In loving memory of our dear husband, father and grandfather, Giuseppe, who passed away on February 16, 2017. Three years have passed, yet not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Your love, strength, wonderful smile and the values you instilled in us will remain in our hearts forever. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th at 5 p.m. at St. Charles Garnier Church. Grace, Mariangela, Daryl, Joanne, Ralph, and Olivia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020