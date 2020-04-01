|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Lombardi at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving brother of Esperina DeClerico and Modesta Paolucci (predeceased), Maria Radica (predeceased) and Lina (predeceased). Loved uncle of Mary Christie, Tina DeClerico, Pat Paolucci (predeceased), Joseph DeClerico (predeceased). Joseph will be sadly missed by many family and friends both in Italy, Canada and the United States. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital and their medical team, Abington Court Residence staff and administration. Due to current Health Regulations, a private entombment has taken place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020