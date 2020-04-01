Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe LOMBARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe LOMBARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe LOMBARDI Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Lombardi at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving brother of Esperina DeClerico and Modesta Paolucci (predeceased), Maria Radica (predeceased) and Lina (predeceased). Loved uncle of Mary Christie, Tina DeClerico, Pat Paolucci (predeceased), Joseph DeClerico (predeceased). Joseph will be sadly missed by many family and friends both in Italy, Canada and the United States. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital and their medical team, Abington Court Residence staff and administration. Due to current Health Regulations, a private entombment has taken place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -