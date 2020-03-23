|
|
The lord called Giuseppe home peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. This man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and soulmate Luigina, to whom he was married for 65 years. He will also be dearly missed by his children Salvatore (Anna) Diliberto, Maria (the late Lino) Silva, and Mario (Sandra) Diliberto. Giuseppe also leaves behind his seven adoring grandchildren Anita (Joe) Westman, David (Kristen) Diliberto, Brian Silva, Jeffrey (Melissa) Silva, Francesca, Isabella, and Desire, as well as his nine great-grandchildren James, Julia, Aria, Ava, Ella, Scarlet, Tristan, Liam, and Caleb. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mandated health restrictions, there will be no visitations. Private services have been reserved for designated family and friends. Your expressions of sympathy can be received by calling Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 905-522-0912. Messages of condolence can also be expressed using the online guestbook at: www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020