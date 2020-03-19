|
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppe Pettener on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 a day after his 90th birthday. Joe is predeceased by his parents Lucia and Dominico and was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters. He leaves behind his wife Angela, daughter Lucy and son John(Irene). Joe also leaves his beloved grandchildren William and Sean Pettener and Jake, Naomi, and Chloe Lenstra. In 1951 Joe followed his brother Mario to Hamilton where he worked for the Imperial Cotton Mill and then worked for Ford Motor Company in Oakville from 1959 to 1983. After retirement, Joe enjoyed part time work as a crossing guard in Hamilton for the next 32 years and was Angela's right hand man at their home daycare. All the kids adored Joe who was always ready with a smile, a hug and sneaking treats to them. Joe loved life. He worked diligently in his garden from sun up to sun down always proud of his tomatoes, fagiolini and radicchio. Joe loved making his wine and enjoyed it with family and friends. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks, a juicy discussion about politics and playing cards with his Angela. Joe loved to travel and they took many trips down south and to Italy. Joe and Angela had a wonderful marriage of 60 years. Joe was especially proud of his 5 grandchildren and would always light up when he spoke of them. We would like to thank the staff at the Wellington Retirement Home for all their excellent care and also thank the staff at The General Hospital on 8 west for making his last days peaceful. A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will take place in the spring. We will inform family and friends. Riposa in pace Joe. Saluti!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020