SCARDAMAGLIA, Giuseppe (Joe) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Giuseppe (Joe) Scardamaglia on April 27, 2020 in Dundas, Ontario at the age of 81. Devoted husband to Diane for over 59 years. Son of the late Antonio and Giovannina Scardamaglia. Loving father to Jody Mosher (Stanley), Joe (Debra), and Jeff (Rosemary). Grandpa will be dearly missed by Devon, Alexandra, Melissa (Martin) and Kilmer. Joe is survived by his sisters Anna Mercuri (late Pasquale), Antoinette Puglia (Achille), brother-in-law Bruno Fioravanti (Nancy), predeceased by brothers-in-law Peter Fioravanti (Joanne) and George Fioravanti (late Geraldine). As proprietor of The Campus Barber Shop in West Hamilton for over 50 years, "Joe the Barber" dedicated himself to the local community. Joe had an untold number of customers over the years, most of whom he considered friends and many represented multi-generational families. The shop was always a haven for regulars to spend a couple of hours sharing stories, debating sports and politics, and also known for the "occasional" Tuesday night poker game. Joe courageously battled the effects of Parkinson's disease for the past 12 years and is now finally at rest. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, with special thanks to Jaime and the caregivers on Valley Trail and Orchid Garden. A private service has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired donations, to St. Joseph's Villa Longterm Care would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020