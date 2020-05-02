It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppe (Pippo) Spadaro in Formia, Italy. Beloved husband of Gabriella Bove. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Adelina. Loving brother to Saruccio (Sam), Armando (Franca), Maria, and Aldo (Dolly). Brother-in-law to Peppino (deceased) and Connie Bove. Respected uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. A man of few words, dignified and humble. Pippo was a lover of the arts with an unquenchable thirst for music, theatre and opera. He will be dearly missed.



