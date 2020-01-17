Home

Giuseppe SPEZZANO

September 1, 1945 - January 17, 2017 In loving memory of a wonderful Husband, Father and Nonno, two years have passed, how we miss your smiling face. You are not forgotten, nor ever shall you be, you are forever loved and missed. You had a nature that no one could not help loving, you had a heart that was purer than gold. We love and miss you dearly. Riposa in Pace. Sempre nei nostri cuori, your Adoring Wife; Maria, Daughter; Tina (Carlos) and Loving Grandson Matthew.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
