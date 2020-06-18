Giuseppe TINEBRA

1936 - 2020 Our beloved husband, dad, and nonno passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday June 13th, 2020 at 7:24 pm. Devoted husband and best friend for over 56 years to Maria Tinebra (Alaimo). Cherished father of Carm (AnnMarie), Connie, Sam (Filomena), Enza (John), Cindy, Angelo (Leanne) and Vito Colella. Adored and proud nonno to Matthew, Sabrina, Ally, Melissa, Alexis, Joseph, Maya, Joey, Lucas, Rocco, Jacob, Maxim, Julian and his fur babies. Special cousin to Larry and Charlie Curto. Predeceased by his parents Carmelo and Concetta, and siblings Concetta (Santo), Angela (Gaetano), Salvatore (Vincenza), Vincenzo (Salvina), Tony, Charlie (Grazia). Brother in law to Angela and Nick Cino, Charlie and Gina Alaimo, and the late Salvatore (Giuseppina) Alaimo. He will be surely missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbours, compares and comares. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Corsini, Dr. Castelluzzo, Dr. Pugsley, Dr. Forbes, the staff at all the Hamilton hospitals, Concession Pharmacy, LHIN, Luciano Memme and all the personal support workers, nurses, and doctors who treated our dad with kindness, compassion and dignity throughout the years. Thank you to our big Italian family (Canada, New York and Italy) for all of their love and support. Giuseppe was born on January 25th, 1936 in the province of Agrigento, Racalmuto, Sicily. He was a farmer at heart, hardworking, strong, and resilient. He immigrated to Canada in 1953, landing in Halifax and his heart led him to Hamilton. He met and married the love of his life, Maria, and together they created their very own Brady Bunch! A perfect day often included family, friends, music, singing, food, wine and shots of "medicine", and stories of the old country that began with "up upon a time"! He was a devout Catholic, a proud Canadian, and the salt of the earth! Our father was a trooper, never complaining. When asked how he was feeling, he always said "100%, Fine," and that he was going to live to be 120. He was affectionately called Crazy Joe, G. I. Joe, Cutie Patootie, or Papa. He often referred to our mom as "Ninni" and "Mommy". Our meals always started with a blessing that included "for our health and nutrition". He was a friend to all and helped anyone in need. Our dad was incredible, selfless and "The Best Man We've Ever Known". His legacy will live on for years to come. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family arrangements are entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. "To the world you are a Father but to our family you are the world". "We love you, we will never forget you, and know that one day we will meet again".
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.