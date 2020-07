Or Copy this URL to Share

We would like to sincerely thank our family, relatives, friends, neighbours and co-workers for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Thank you for the phone calls, visits, donations, flowers, mass cards and food. It was most appreciated. A mass will be said on Tuesday, July 14th at 7:00 p.m. at Regina Mundi Church. Maria Tinebra and Family.



