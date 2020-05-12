It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, nonna and bisnonna Giuseppina (Beppa) Reginato Barichello, on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her 92nd year. Giuseppina is predeceased by her husband Federico, her parents Rita and Luigi Reginato, sister Maria, brothers Vito, Lino, Gino, Secondo (Nico) and daughter-in-law Luciana Barichello. Giuseppina is the last surviving sibling. She Leaves behind her daughter Nica and husband Jim Frenza, son Renato, sisters in law Adele Reginato of Guelph and Valeria Reginato of Italy. Giuseppina will be sadly missed by her 8 grandchildren Paul (Sara), Mark, Adam (Leianna), Laura (David), Tanya (Shawn), Ryan (Giulia), Jason and Andrew and 10 great-grandchildren Atteyla, Ariya, Emily, Marco, Luca, Ayla, Chiara, Sebastien, Lily and Stella. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and in Italy. She was a big fan and participant of Figli d'Italia, Venetian Club and Trevisani nel Mondo. She loved her time with family and friends and could beat anyone at bowling or bocce. Special thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion right to the very end. In light of Covid 19 there will be a private service for the family and a memorial mass will be held for friends and family when we are able to do so. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.