With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Giuseppina on November 20, 2020 in her 93rd year. Giuseppina is forever reunited with her husband Giuseppe. Cherished mother of Lina (Antonio), John (Adele), Tina (Bob) and Nelly. Loving grandmother of Florence (Kevin), the late Sam, Josie (Josh), John (Melissa), Julie (Peter), Joe, Nick (Moeko), Paul (Martha), Marisa, Scott, Lisa (Eric) and Domenic Proud great grandmother of Andrew, Jordan, Felicia, Vanessa, Ashlee, Matthew, Akira, Ken, Sakura, Angelene, Gianluca, Adriana, Jaida, Jasmin, Rachel, Courtney and several great great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Giuseppina and Giuseppe ran Joe's Self Serve Variety Store for many years in Hamilton. She was very kind, loved by all and put all her heart and soul into the store. Special thank you to the staff and Doctors at Willowgrove LTC for going above and beyond and for your dedication and care for our mother and also Dr. Alipio for making house calls and always being sympathetic and comforting towards our mother. Visitation will be held FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Monday, November 23nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people who can attend the visitation and R.S.V.P will be required. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled time. Social distancing practices, wearing of a mask, and public health restrictions will be in place at both the funeral chapel, church and cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit of 50 people who may attend the Funeral Mass and Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be held at Regina Mundi Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. "Always in our hearts."