Passed away in Brantford on Monday, August 31, 2020 in her 93rd year. Loving and devoted mother of Vito (Shirley) and Giulio (Diane). Cherished Nonna of Michael (Annie Poirier), Matthew, Christine Picheca-Bellucci (Jeremy), Paul (Bailey Beitz), Christopher (Christopher) and Brian (Bernadette). Treasured great-grandmother of Sophia, Victoria, and Dominic. Predeceased by her siblings Joanna, Silvia, Luciano and Leonardo. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 934 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Lung Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Josie's Memorial Tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. www.smithsfh.com