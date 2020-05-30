SCHIASSI, Giuseppina (Josie) Peacefully passed away at the Joseph Brant Hospital on May 24, 2020. She was born on Valentine's Day in 1931. Giuseppina was married on January 6, 1950 and is now reunited with long-time partner Giuseppe (Joe). She was blessed with one loving son Mario and a proud mother at his wedding on May 20, 1972, welcoming into the family her daughter-in-law Gail. She will be dearly missed by grandchildren Stuart and Lindsay and by their spouses Alicia Schiassi and Andrew Jonz. Cherished great-grandmother to Victoria, Callum and Reagan. She leaves behind her brother Victor and sister-in-law Candida. Josie had a passion for sewing. Gardening was her hobby and she loved to eat fresh tomatoes from her garden. Due to the mandatory restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends.