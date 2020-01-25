|
Passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her 83rd year. Reunited with her husband Giuseppe (May 2015). Dear mother to Joseph, Leo (Maria), Lina (Vince) Gagliano. Proud Nonna to Joe, Albert, Nick, and Antonella. Predeceased by parents Leo and Domenica Maria Versace. Loving sister to the late Giovanni and the late Rosa Versace, Caterina (the late Giasone) Italiano, the late Mariantonia Versace-Palumbo, the late Domenico (Rossana) Versace, Francesco (Nicolina) Versace, and Antonino (Lori) Versace. Dear sister-in-law to Nicolo (Giuseppina) Tinebra, and the late Giuseppina (Domenico) Vizzini. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends both in Canada and abroad. Special thanks to the staff at the General Hospital for their care and support. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel". 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers at the funeral home at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, donations in memory of Giuseppina may be made to Demazenod Door Outreach or Alzheimer Society. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020