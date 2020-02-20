|
The family of the late Giuseppina Tinebra would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our relatives, friends, and neighbors for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our family matriarch. Words cannot express our thanks for the generosity of your visits, prayers, memorial masses, charitable donations and floral tributes. A very special thank you to the Markey Family and their incredible staff at Bay Gardens Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church 440 King Street East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. With gratitude, The Tinebra and Gagliano Families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020