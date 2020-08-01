Giusseppe FALZONE

Went to be with his Lord on Friday July 30, 2020 at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby, at the age of 93 years. He has now be reunited with his loving wife of 68 years, the late Giusseppina (2014). Beloved father of Jo-Ann Holt (Timothy) and Gasper Falzone (Mary) and predeceased by his children Susie Falzone-Palumbo (Mike) and Larry Falzone (Wendy). Loving grandfather of Peter, Josephine, Joseph, Bianca and Joseph. Great-grandfather of Mia, Nico, Giovanna, William, Vienna and Jonluca. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Deer Park Villa for their care and compassion, as well as the many prayers of the Church Saints. Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday August 04th at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy at the corner of Hwy 20, 905-892-1699) from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate Giusseppe's life will be held on Wednesday August 05th at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home to 60 people per visitation and 50 attendants at the funeral service. Entombment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Share valued memories, photos and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
"The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore" Psalm 121:8