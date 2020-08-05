January 15, 1932 - August 3, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Gizella Ray announces her unexpected passing on August 3rd, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Stefan Ray. Cherished mother of Mary Ray, Regina Bell (John) and Slavko Ray (Christine). Loving grandma of Lisa, David (Nicole), and Laura Teskey, Kevin and Christina Bell, Lucy and Benjamin Ray. Great grandmother to Kael, Brooklynn, Everly, Easton and Leo. Loved sister to Olga Glavac (Viktor), Rozina Hozjan (Ciril) and August Smodis. Gizella will be greatly missed by her many family and friends in Canada and overseas. Gizella took pride in her garden and her flowers. She was always fashionable, extremely generous and loved to sing and write poetry. Gizella was a proud member of the CWL for over fifty years. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Clarion Nursing Home for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers at 3:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory The Great Slovenian Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Parkway N, Hamilton, on Friday, August 7th at 10 a.m. A private family Interment to follow at Our Lady of The Angels Cemetery. To attend the visitation and funeral mass, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 15-minute increments. Masks are mandatory. Memorial donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation-Mental Health or the Salvation Army. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca