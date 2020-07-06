It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys Hooker announce her passing on July 3, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Don, son Donny and grandson Terry. Gladys is survived by children Dennis, Dawn, Steve, Kathy, Janice (Mike), Michele and Debbie, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was the surviving sibling in a family of 13 children. Gladys will be remembered for her love and unlimited devotion to grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Hearts are broken but there is a lifetime of warm, wonderful memories by all members of the family. Many, many thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their great care and compassion for our very loved and adored matriarch. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Tuesday, July 7th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Wednesday, July 8th. Cremation to follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com