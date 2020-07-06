1/
Gladys Evelyn HOOKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys Hooker announce her passing on July 3, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Don, son Donny and grandson Terry. Gladys is survived by children Dennis, Dawn, Steve, Kathy, Janice (Mike), Michele and Debbie, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was the surviving sibling in a family of 13 children. Gladys will be remembered for her love and unlimited devotion to grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Hearts are broken but there is a lifetime of warm, wonderful memories by all members of the family. Many, many thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their great care and compassion for our very loved and adored matriarch. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Tuesday, July 7th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Wednesday, July 8th. Cremation to follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved