Gladys FOSTER

Peacefully, on October 2, 2020 at Clarion Nursing Home in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Karen Catling, Donna Brocklebank (Jeff), Leslie, Gary (Bernadette), James (Kathleen) and the late John. Cherished granny/gramma of Tiffany and Nick, David and Chrissy, Justin and Jason, Brandon and Amber, Darla and many great grandchildren. She will also be remembered by her cousins Shirley, Doug and their families. Special thank you to the staff at Clarion Nursing Home for their wonderful care. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service in the Funeral Home chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral due to limited space availability. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca