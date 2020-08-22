Quietly at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, on August 16, 2020 the spirit of life passed from Gladys to the mystery and glory of eternity with God. Her time of pain and suffering and loneliness is over. Loving wife, dear friend and companion for many years of Arnold Hood. Married June 18, 1955 in St. James Anglican Church, Hespeler (Cambridge) Ontario. Gladys was born in Paris, Ontario, January 10, 1931. Gladys attended elementary school in Paris and Galt, where she also attended high school at Galt Collegiate Institute. Gladys also worked for the Toronto-Dominion Bank in Galt. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Lena Griffiths, and stepmother Frances, also by her brother Neill and his wife Verna and nieces Faye and Jill. Gladys was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful homemaker. Gladys will be greatly missed by her husband, Arnold of Dundas, son Peter of Ancaster, daughter Jo-Anne (Blair) of Dundas, son Steven (Jackie) of Hepworth, and six grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda), Ryan (Shannon), Kyle, Trevor, Jamie and Alexandra, and by two great-grandsons, Morgan and Brooks and many nieces and nephews. Interment for Gladys at the Kirkwall Church Cemetery following a private Graveside Service. For those who wish to donate in memory of Gladys, please consider Knox Presbyterian Church, the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your own choice. Many thanks to the nursing staff of Cherry Lane, fourth floor at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, for care and kindness. Also to the staff and residents of the Chartwell Georgian for their care and help while Gladys was a resident for almost two years.