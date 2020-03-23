|
|
St. John, Gladys Maud (nee Hildreth) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21,2020 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Earl (2010). Loving mother of Joyce (Kalvin) Forrest, Carol (Will) Mulder and the late Ken (2007). Dear grandma to Sarah (Matt) McKeag, Kelly, Tyler Forrest (Rosalyn Stringer), Brandon (Lisa), Celina, Trevor (Kelsie) Mulder and great grandma to Grace McKeag. Survived by her brother George Hildreth and sister Jean Godden. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Grandview Lodge, Maplecrest Village Retirement Residence and LHIN. A private graveside service will take place. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020