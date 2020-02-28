Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys OCHTABIENSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys OCHTABIENSKI


1927 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys OCHTABIENSKI Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Kasmir John Ochtabienski. Gladys was predeceased by her brother Ted Garvas, and is survived by her sister Jennie Sober. Loving mother of Donna Jennis and the late Valerie Kasprzak. Adoring grandmother of Valerie Tatlock (Mark), Michelle Fraser (Douglas), Jake Kasprzak, and adoring great-grandmother of Colin and Olivia Tatlock and Isla Fraser. Thank you Macassa Lodge staff for the years of TLC. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 1919 King St. E. on Saturday, February 29, from 1- 3 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -