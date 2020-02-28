|
|
Passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Kasmir John Ochtabienski. Gladys was predeceased by her brother Ted Garvas, and is survived by her sister Jennie Sober. Loving mother of Donna Jennis and the late Valerie Kasprzak. Adoring grandmother of Valerie Tatlock (Mark), Michelle Fraser (Douglas), Jake Kasprzak, and adoring great-grandmother of Colin and Olivia Tatlock and Isla Fraser. Thank you Macassa Lodge staff for the years of TLC. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 1919 King St. E. on Saturday, February 29, from 1- 3 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020