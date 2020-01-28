|
Gladys passed away peacefully at Innisfree House in Kitchener on January 25, 2020. Gladys was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final days. She is survived by her loving children Cheryl Grant, Karen Grant-Finlayson, Michael Grant and Angela Haves. Gladys will be dearly missed by her grandchildren (and their spouses) Amanda Cook (Vaughn), Andrew Grant (Tamara) and Holly Ugale (Herb), as well as her seven great-grandchildren Phoenyx, Brianna, Xavier, Lauryn, Olivia, Madelaine and Hendrix. She will also be missed by her daughter-in-law Catharine Johnston and her son-in-law Lynn Finlayson. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford. Gladys was born in 1935 in Guelph, Ontario, She became a teacher in the 1950s, eventually setting aside her career to raise her family in Kitchener.. When she re-entered the workforce, she worked for Sears Canada, initially in retail and later in the credit department. After retirement, Gladys was active in the church (St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church) and the community. She volunteered with the Child Witness Centre, the Victoria School Senior Centre and the Downtown Community Centre. She continued to work as a part-time administrator for the Kitchener-Waterloo Woodworking Shop up to her final days. A remembrance service and reception will be held at St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church 321 Fischer-Hallman Road on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church, Innisfree House or the Child Witness Centre.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020