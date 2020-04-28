|
With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Cripps. Glen is survived by his brother Bill (Marie) and predeceased by his father, Brian and his mother, Sharon. Glen, a graduate of Brock University, worked in the IT department of Dofasco for many years and BlackBerry in Waterloo. He was currently studying in Amsterdam to achieve a master's degree in Information Technology. Glen is also survived by his aunt Helen Hubert (Kerry) and Uncle Bruce Marshall (Debbie) and Aunt Wendy Merritt (Mike) as well as many cousins. He and his brother Bill and the other Cripps cousins were fondly referred to as the six pack. Glen loved the outdoors and fishing and recently reestablished the Cripps family back to their beloved Meshaw Falls, French River. Thanks to his close friends Gerard, Jeff, Adam, Dave, Vince and Jeff for all of their support. We hope Glen's gentle spirit is free and at peace, and he is now fishing in the French River with his dad Brian and best friend Wolf aka Cory. A celebration of life for Glen will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020