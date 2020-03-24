Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Kovacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen F. Kovacs


1966 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen F. Kovacs Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glen Kovacs on March 14, 2020. Taken away to soon at the age of 53. Reunited with his mother Arlene. He is survived by his father Frank (Georgette), brother Rick and his Aunt Isobel. Thanks to two special friends who were always there for Glen, Rob, Nicki and family. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Glen loved his coffee and riding his bike, I hope heaven has a Timmies. A special thanks to Cancer Assist on Concession St. for their compassion and generosity. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -