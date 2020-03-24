|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glen Kovacs on March 14, 2020. Taken away to soon at the age of 53. Reunited with his mother Arlene. He is survived by his father Frank (Georgette), brother Rick and his Aunt Isobel. Thanks to two special friends who were always there for Glen, Rob, Nicki and family. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Glen loved his coffee and riding his bike, I hope heaven has a Timmies. A special thanks to Cancer Assist on Concession St. for their compassion and generosity. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020