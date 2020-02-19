|
Glen, the best friend and husband of Donna for almost 49 years, passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice, surrounded by the love of his family. Glen was such a proud father of his children, Michael (Kim), Andrea (Aaron), and Marc (Kathryn). He cherished being Pipi to all his grandchildren, Ethan, Charlie, Sophie, Hannah, Thomas, Theo, Rian and Bryce. Brother to Wayne (Heather) and Susan (Rick). Brother-in-law to Nancy (Doug) and Ken. Glen was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Gerry, his parents-in-law, Charlie and Jean Marshall, and his niece Sharon Marshall. He will be lovingly remembered by many extended family and friends.Glen was a dedicated teacher for almost 40 years - a calling he loved. After retirement, Glen and Donna spent many summers at their trailer, enjoying their gardens and a glass of wine with friends on the deck. But, most of all, he loved time spent with family. Glen, we will all miss you, but we know you will always be close to us, forever in our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Barnfield, the LHIN Palliative Care Team, and the staff at Carpenter Hospice for their support, care and compassion. You gave us strength during a difficult time. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private interment. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Glen, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one light north of QEW) Burlington (905-632-3333). If desired, donations in memory of Glen may be made to the , the Carpenter Hospice, or a . www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020