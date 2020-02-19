Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7

Glen Robert OUELLETTE


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Robert OUELLETTE Obituary
Glen, the best friend and husband of Donna for almost 49 years, passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice, surrounded by the love of his family. Glen was such a proud father of his children, Michael (Kim), Andrea (Aaron), and Marc (Kathryn). He cherished being Pipi to all his grandchildren, Ethan, Charlie, Sophie, Hannah, Thomas, Theo, Rian and Bryce. Brother to Wayne (Heather) and Susan (Rick). Brother-in-law to Nancy (Doug) and Ken. Glen was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Gerry, his parents-in-law, Charlie and Jean Marshall, and his niece Sharon Marshall. He will be lovingly remembered by many extended family and friends.Glen was a dedicated teacher for almost 40 years - a calling he loved. After retirement, Glen and Donna spent many summers at their trailer, enjoying their gardens and a glass of wine with friends on the deck. But, most of all, he loved time spent with family. Glen, we will all miss you, but we know you will always be close to us, forever in our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Barnfield, the LHIN Palliative Care Team, and the staff at Carpenter Hospice for their support, care and compassion. You gave us strength during a difficult time. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private interment. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Glen, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one light north of QEW) Burlington (905-632-3333). If desired, donations in memory of Glen may be made to the , the Carpenter Hospice, or a . www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -