Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Resources
Glen Robert Ouellette

Glen Robert Ouellette Obituary
Passed away at the Carpenter Hospice on February 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Glen will be deeply missed by his wife Donna and children Michael (Kim), Andrea (Aaron), and Marc (Kathryn). Much loved Pipi of Ethan, Charlie, Sophie, Hannah, Thomas, Theo, Rian and Bryce. Brother to Wayne ( Heather) and Susan ( Rick). Brother-in-law to Nancy (Doug) and Ken. Glen was predeceased by his parents Bob and Gerry, parents in law Charlie and Jean and niece Sharon. Glen will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line ( 1 stoplight north of the QEW), Burlington. Private interment. For those who wish, donations in memory of Glen to Carpenter Hospice, the or a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
