Glen (Bob) THOMAS
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Beverley Burnison. Remembered by his children Tania Francis, John Thomas and Richard Newrick, his sisters Deborah Lee Thomas, Linda Thomas and brother Gregory Thomas. He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren. Glen is predeceased by his parents Christina and Raymond Thomas and his sister Carol. Glen will also be missed by other family members and friends. Cremation has taken place with a private interment at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 2, 2020.
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
