Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home in Cayuga, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, George Parker Muirhead (2011). Loving mother to George Muirhead Jr. (Lynn), Cheryl Muirhead, and Natalie Muirhead (Edith), Betty Lou Gandier (Jamie) and predeceased by her daughter Lorrie Mehlenbacher (Muirhead). Mother-in-law to Neil Mehlenbacher. Dear grandmother of Sarah, George, Laura, Mark, Scott, Joseph, Ryan, Parker, Ty and great-grandmother to Lily, Hazel, Evan, Riley, Cole, Joshua and Brianna. The service will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cayuga, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning 3 hours prior at 1 p.m. A private family committal service will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday, February 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission Services of Hamilton or the Cayuga United Church would be appreciated by the family, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020