January 11, 1965- Sydney, Nova Scotia March 27, 2020- Calgary, Alberta It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved friend, mother, and wife Glenda MacQueen. Glenda passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, March 27, 2020, due to complications related to breast cancer at the age of 55 years. Over the years, Glenda impacted many lives by inspiring and encouraging everyone to treat others kindly and strive to their full potential. She was a role model and mentor to her colleagues, students, and friends and her guidance will be dearly missed. To her family, she was our greatest source of love and support. She encouraged us to always be grateful for what we have, work hard for the things we desire, and do our best to be respectful of others. Her love and compassion have helped shape us into the people we are today, and we will do our best to live in a way that will honour her memory. We will always be thankful for the lessons that she taught us: be kind to others, as that's what really matters in the end; it's okay to have an opinion, as long as you're prepared to defend it; a house is always better when there's a dog in it (especially if it's an Airedale); lead by example, particularly if you're asking something of others; and always acknowledge the privileges that you've been given. Above all else, she believed that nothing was more important than family. We will miss her humour, kindness, and intelligence, and will always treasure the long walks we took, the dinner time debates, the cookies we baked, and the love we shared. We were lucky enough to be her biggest pride, and will strive to continue to make her proud. We are so proud of her, not only for her accomplishments, but also for the person she was. Though there is nothing good about this situation, Glenda believed that there was dignity in how one handles adversity. She would have wanted us to honour her by providing support to each other, letting her memories bring us joy, and living our lives to the fullest. We will always love you, and you will always be in our hearts. Glenda is survived by her husband, Alex Memedovich, as well as her three children Ally, Marcus, and Emily. If friends so desire, Glenda and her family would appreciate memorial tributes to be made to one of the following, Breast of Canada, 420 East Street North, Sarnia, Ontario, N7T 6Y5, University of Calgary, Cumming School of Medicine (donations will go towards the development of women in leadership): https://netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/glendamacqueen, to The Nate Epstein Scholarship Fund at McMaster University, or to the Mount Allison University. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Glenda's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com or at the University of Calgary in Memoriam page at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/6aPHOHFD. In living memory of Dr. Glenda MacQueen, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403- 256-9575.
