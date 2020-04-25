|
(1945-2020) With sadness, we announce the passing of Glendon Bouclair on April 15, 2020. Glen was a loving husband to Barb for 50 years and a devoted dad to daughters Violet (John Oreto) and Valerie (Walter Saunders). Cherished grandfather to Jason, Brandon and Kyra, and great-grandfather to Aurora and Braylee. Predeceased by both parents and six siblings. He loved his kids and grandchildren as well as his great grandchildren and the times he spent with them. He was a loving brother to his fifteen brothers and sisters. He loved to spend time with his many nieces, nephews and their families. Glen loved to work with wood and was known for the many items he built and displayed in his home and was always available and willing to help with a simple phone call. Glen loved nature and was able to fulfill his dream his to see the Canadian Rockies a few years ago with a small lottery win. He was a people person with many friends that are going to miss him. Glen would have proudly celebrated forty years of sobriety this June. According to Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (905) 544-1147.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020