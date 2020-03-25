|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at The Village of Wentworth Heights at the age of 83. Loving father of Linda (the late Dan McFarland), Carol Mackiewicz, Glen (Erika Walters), Ron, and Lori Templeton (Tony Versace). Proud and loving grandpa of Christopher, Michelle (Ryan), Stephanie (James), Steven, Clinton (Naomi), and Aaron; great-grandpa of of Maddix, Nevea, Natalie, Myla, and Joshua. He will be forever remembered by his dear friends Murray and Caroline Bishop, and Harold and Helen Warburton. A heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at The Wentworth Heights Long Term Care for their care and compassion. Private cremation has taken place. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences and future service details are available at www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020