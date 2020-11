Peacefully surrounded by his family, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn ("Mo") Alan Bixby on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Glenn will be greatly missed, and forever remembered. He is the beloved son of Marilyn (nee Bryce), and father John. He is the loving brother to Darren (Kim), and dear uncle to Brandan and Jordan. As per Glenn's wishes, a private family service was carried out.



